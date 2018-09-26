** FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Graham, Macon, Swain, Jackson, Haywood, Madison, Yancey & Mitchell Counties until 8 PM Thursday **
Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue this evening and eventually dissipate by 10 PM.
The rest of the night will contain patchy fog and lows in the middle and upper 60s.
Thursday will shape up a lot like Wednesday did, starting dry with a little bit of sunshine, followed by another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
If we get enough sunshine during the morning, a couple thunderstorms could contain gusty wind and localized flooding.
Friday wll be considerably drier, but still with lingering showers and peeks of sunshine between clouds yielding highs in the middle 70s to low 80s.
The weekend looks even drier with even some sunshine especially on Saturday as highs stay seasonable in the middle 70s to low 80s.
Clouds will build back in Sunday and Monday, but without any major chances for rain which will cool us down even more with highs in the 70s to near 80.
More sun will return and dry conditions should remain in place through the middle of next week.
