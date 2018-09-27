** FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Graham, Macon, Swain, Jackson, Haywood, Madison, Yancey & Mitchell Counties until 8 PM **
This morning, expect patchy fog, a few showers, and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
The day will shape up a lot like Wednesday, with a round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
If we get enough sunshine during the morning, a couple thunderstorms could contain gusty wind and localized flooding.
Friday will be considerably drier, but still with lingering showers and peeks of sunshine between clouds. This will keep highs in the 70s to low 80s.
The weekend looks to hold on to minimal showers on Saturday, and completely dry weather on Sunday. Highs stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s both days, with plenty of sun between clouds.
Monday looks nice and sunny, around 80 degrees, and climbing back into the lower 80s by Tuesday with more clear sky.
Just a few passing clouds, and a small chance for mountain showers returns to the area by the middle of next week.
