A stalled stationary front will be the focus for numerous showers and T-Storms through Tuesday. The primary risk is torrential rain and local flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.
For tonight we'll continue to see scattered showers and T-Storms, some containing torrential rain, with ponding on the roads expected, especially where drainage is poor. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s for the Upstate, with mid 60s in the mountains.
More of the same for Tuesday. Showers and storms will be numerous once again with a good chance of local flooding from slower moving storms. High temperatures will be quite a bit cooler than normal, with highs in the low 80s in the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains. Rain and storm chances continue Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.
We start to dry out Wednesday and beyond, with just a 20-30% chance at pop up showers or a brief storm each day all the way through the weekend. With the added sunshine, highs once again climb to normal for this time of year, with low 90s expected and mid 80s in the mountains.
