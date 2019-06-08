*A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia until 8 PM Sunday*
Counties that are NOT included in the watch are Graham, Swain, Haywood, Madison [NC], and Newberry [SC].
Localized flooding is still possible in these areas as they are also expected to receive periods of rain and storms as well.
Expect a soggy night with intermittent rain and a few thunderstorms with low temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Sunday will continue to bring on and off heavy rain and thunderstorms most of the day as our flood threat continues.
Monday should be slightly less rainy, but safe to say the overall forecast won't differ much from today and Sunday's forecast as intermittent rain and storms are expected.
Drier weather finally takes back over starting on Tuesday as the system causing all of this weekend's rain finally pushes through.
Expect only isolated to spotty showers and storms the rest of next week into next weekend with highs in the 80s.
