Rain redevelops, along with a chance for high elevation ice over the next 24-36 hours, but warmer, sunny weather returns to end the week.
Starting cloudy with spotty showers, rain becomes heavy and widespread in the afternoon. Temperatures will start the day in the upper 40s Upstate and low 40s in the mountains, but cool to the low 40s area-wide by the afternoon as the soaking rain settles in.
A Flood Watch is out for most of our area through midday Thursday, as the heaviest rain is expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Due to colder air moving in overnight, temperatures in the mountains will support some freezing rain potential during the wee hours of Thursday morning, so a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Buncombe, Henderson, McDowell, Mitchell, Yancey, Rutherford and Transylvania counties until 1PM Thursday. Up to 1/4" of ice is possible.
By Thursday afternoon, temperatures should warm up to the low 40s across the area, with rain winding down quickly. The day will end with a few peeks of sun, and general clearing overnight will drop the late overnight to near freezing or below. On the back side of this system, some high elevation light snow could fall in western North Carolina Thursday night.
Finally, Friday brings a fully clearing sky, outside of a few Tennessee border passing clouds, and milder air. Temperatures in the afternoon will reach into the upper 50s Upstate and low 50s in the mountains. The weekend will continue with sunshine and comfortable air, in the 50s to low 60s both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.