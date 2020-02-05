Heavy rain will pose a flooding threat starting late tonight, then severe storms are possible toward midday Thursday. Another system moves in Saturday and could bring wintry precip. to some.
Heavy rain will move through toward daybreak, with localized flooding possible. Severe threat should remain low before around 8-9AM, then we'll be on-guard for stronger storms.
Thursday brings high impact weather all day - heavy rain and embedded storms start the day, followed by a broken line of stronger storms toward midday and into the afternoon hours. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible with this line. The severe threat will end by 4 PM, but waves of heavy rain stay likely into the evening hours.
In total, 3-5" of rain could fall for much of the area, with higher amounts toward 6-8" not out of the question for some across the mountains. Landslides and mudslides are possible.
Friday brings some improvement with a clearing sky and temperatures returning to normal. Another system moves through Saturday, bringing a chance of showers to the Upstate, becoming mixed with or changing to all snow for the higher elevations into WNC.
Warmer weather returns early next week, and another chance of rain returns by Tuesday.
