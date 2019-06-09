Our flood threat remains as more waves of showers, heavy rain and thunderstorms push through tonight into Monday.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the area until 8 PM this evening.
As more and more rain falls, not only will that increase the threat for flooding, but also landslides especially in the mountains.
Expect on and off showers with a few heavy rain bands and perhaps a thunderstorm or two with lows in the upper 60s.
Monday will start mostly dry with isolated showers dotting the region before highs reach the middle 70s to lower 80s by the afternoon.
A front will then move through during the afternoon causing scattered to widespread rain and storms into the evening.
As that moves through, things will dry up much more on Tuesday with only a stray shower possible in the Upstate and a bit more sunshine.
A weak disturbance from the east will cause another round of spotty to scattered showers and storms on Wednesday which will bring highs back into the 70s.
Aside from a leftover shower or two, Thursday and Friday will be dry and with decent sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
A slight chance for rain returns next Saturday with more scattered showers and storms next Sunday (Fathers' Day).
