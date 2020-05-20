The flood threat peaks today, as repeated rounds of heavy rain move through. Rain should begin to wind down to lesser showers through the end of the week.
The heaviest rain of the day comes this morning, with 1-2" likely, and some areas gaining another 3" of rain today. The flood threat continues until early Thursday. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s to near 60 degrees as a cold air wedge sets up, so it will be a dreary, raw, and rainy day.
The parent "cut-off low" will finally begin to weaken and get a nudge out of the region by Thursday and Friday, but moisture lingers and at least spotty rain chances will continue.
As you plan for Memorial Day weekend be sure to stay posted on the forecast. It looks as though the WIDESPREAD rain will end, but we could still see some lingering late day rain/storm chances, with highs back in the 80s.
