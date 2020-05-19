Our rainy pattern will stick around through the week with periods of rain and occasional t-storms. The flood threat will increase more so on Wednesday as repeated rains continue.
It also comes with a very small threat for brief damaging wind gusts perhaps an isolated tornado or two through 7-8 PM.
Another round of heavy rain develops overnight toward daybreak Wednesday. This will last much of the day Wednesday, adding to the ongoing flood threat. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s as a cold air wedge sets up, so it will be a dreary, raw, and rainy day.
An additional 2-4" of rain is likely to fall between now and early Thursday morning, so accordingly a flash flood watch continues for most of the region.
The parent "cut-off low" will finally begin to weaken and get a nudge out of the region by Thursday and Friday, but moisture lingers and at least spotty rain chances will continue. Friday could bring another chance at more organized rain.
As you plan for Memorial Day weekend be sure to stay posted on the forecast. It looks as though the WIDESPREAD rain will end, but we could still see some lingering late day rain/storm chances.
