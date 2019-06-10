Though the threat for widespread flash flooding is decreasing somewhat, isolated flood concerns continue to start the week.
Areas of dense fog are likely across the Upstate this morning with spotty rain elsewhere. Later today, expect a good chance of developing (and slow-moving) showers and thunderstorms. This will pose a flood concern, especially in areas having seen heavy rain the past few days.
A flash flood watch continues for Transylvania, Henderson, Polk, Rutherford, Buncombe, McDowell, Yancey, and Mitchell counties until 9 PM.
Tuesday starts cloudy, but some clearing is expected with highs nearing 80 degrees late in the day.
Clouds return quickly Wednesday, and they could hold temperatures way down in the 60s as isolated rain becomes possible. The weather turns warmer Thursday, but spotty rain remains possible.
Friday looks like the pick day of the week - lots of sun with highs in the 80s. The next chance of rain returns Sunday of the coming weekend.
