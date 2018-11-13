A Flood Watch is out for most of our area through midday Thursday, as the heaviest rain is expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Temps in the mountains will support some freezing rain during the wee hours of Thursday morning, so a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Buncombe, Henderson, McDowell, Mitchell, Yancey, Rutherford and Transylvania counties.
More heavy rain and an associated flood threat looms on Wednesday and followed by an isolated threat of freezing rain in the mountains Wednesday night.
Tonight will bring spotty showers, patchy fog and lows in the middle 30s to lower 40s.
Wednesday will begin with those same spotty showers, but more widespread heavy rain will work its way in during the afternoon and evening as temperatures stay near 40.
This could result in additional flooding especially in vulnerable areas as another 2-4 inches of rain could fall on top of Monday's rain.
Wednesday night will continue to feature widespread heavy rain, and possibly even some isolated freezing rain and sleet along the eastern facing slopes and higher elevations.
Heavy rain will continue during the first half of the day Thursday, but then move out by Thursday afternoon.
On the back side of this system, some high elevation light snow could fall in western North Carolina Thursday night into Friday morning.
It wouldn't be much snow, but there could possibly be a dusting in some higher locations Friday morning.
After this system, things finally warm up and settle down with sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s taking over Friday through early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.