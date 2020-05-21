Rain tapers off today, though water draining away could still cause isolated flood concerns and landslide risks. Warmer days lie ahead, but small rain and storm chances return.
More rain is likely this morning, and while most of it will be light, a few pockets of heavy rain could develop. Our Flash Flood threat continues until 8 AM for most, but the flash flood watch for McDowell, Yancey, and Mitchell counties has been extended until 8 PM.
A portion of Sitton Drive in Greenville County was closed due to severe weather causing part of the roadway to collapse.
Edwin Santamaria, FOX Carolina
A portion of Quail Haven Drive in Pickens County was closed due to flooding.
Edwin Santamaria, FOX Carolina
(Courtesy: Kaitlyn Pepper/ May 20, 2020)
Flooding near Lyman Street and Adger Street in Pelzer
(Courtesy: Kaitlyn Pepper/ May 20, 2020)
Flooding at Capers Street Boat Dock in Pelzer
(FOX Carolina/ May 20, 2020)
Flooding near Unity Park in Greenville
(FOX Carolina/ May 20, 2020)
Sinkhole on Howe Road in Greer
(FOX Carolina/ May 20, 2020)
Overall, much drier weather will take over in the days ahead, with some sunshine peeking through. This afternoon drops down to a 20% chance for showers as highs return to the 60s and lower 70s. Tomorrow ends the week closer to 80 degrees, but holds on to a 30-40% chance for showers and isolated storms as a disturbance will move through. It will clear out Friday night.
As you plan for Memorial Day weekend be sure to stay posted on the forecast. It looks as though the WIDESPREAD rain will end, but we could still see some lingering late day rain/storm chances, with highs back in the 80s. Saturday looks to be the day with the lowest chance for rain out of the three day weekend.
