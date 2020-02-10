Multiple rounds of heavy rain become likely this week, starting today, which could cause additional flooding across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia.
Rain slowly overspreads the mountains, northeast Georgia, and parts of the western Upstate this afternoon and overtakes the entire region this evening. Another round of heavy rain sets up Tuesday morning for most spots as well, and flood concerns rapidly increase as a result. A flood watch is in effect for Anderson, Greenville, Pickens, Oconee, Stephens, Franklin, Transylvania, Haywood, Jackson, Swain, Graham, and Macon counties from this evening through Tuesday evening. It's these areas that will likely receive 2-4 inches of rain during this time, and given that the ground is already saturated from recent rain and high water levels in area waterways, additional flooding remains possible if not likely.
A few showers and storms could redevelop Tuesday afternoon in the southern Upstate, and these could bring locally heavy rain and gusty winds. No major severe weather is expected. Scattered showers continue Wednesday, but no widespread rain is expected.
Thursday brings another front to the region, and another round of showers and possible thunderstorms comes along with it. This could also cause additional flooding depending on where the heaviest rain sets up.
Conditions finally clear out and calm down for Valentine's Day Friday and Saturday, though rain chances are likely to increase again by Sunday and Monday of next week.
