Flooding developed overnight into Sunday morning for portions of the mountains, including around Lake Lure, Black Mountain and much of McDowell county. Conditions are expected to improve through Sunday, but standing water could be a hazard on roads, and rivers are rising. The Catawba River is the main issue right now.
Clouds will build back into the area Sunday with small rain chances, but will eventually transition into a drier and sunnier pattern next week.
Flood Warning is in effect for McDowell County through 12:30PM as several inches of rain have fallen overnight. Flood Advisories are out for Buncombe and Henderson counties for isolated flooding.
As a result of the thicker cloud cover, Sunday's high temperatures will be in the middle 70s to near 80 area-wide with just an isolated shower or two in the afternoon.
The sun will reappear Monday and continue to shine brightly through the majority of the week.
This will result in a gradual warm-up into the lower and middle 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s to lower 80s in the mountains.
Rain chances also look slim to none every day next week, but will return in small fashion in the mountains by next Saturday.
