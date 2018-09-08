(FOX Carolina) -
Hurricane Florence: All indications point toward strengthening as it moves west very slowly at 5-10 miles per hour. It remains a strong category one hurricane with winds near the center at 90 miles per hour. Its path continues to move it west toward the Carolina coast making a *possible* landfall in either the North or South Carolina coast by Thursday/Friday. Most models show the center of the storm making a close pass or landfall along the North Carolina coast, but there are still a couple outliers that indicate a more southerly pass toward the NC/SC border. Regardless of where the center ends up, impacts will still be felt on the outer bands of the storm, since it will likely strengthen into a much stronger category 4 hurricane by the time it nears the shoreline Thursday/Friday. That means at least tropical storm force (40+ mph), if not hurricane force wind (74+ mph) could hit areas farther inland from the coast. It's still highly uncertain what path the storm will take once it makes landfall. If it moves farther west inland, that could mean increased rain, storm and higher wind possibilities near 40+ mph in the central, and possibly western Carolinas by Friday/Saturday. Most models, however, don't tend to move it very far in from the coast, but we'll continue to monitor how this plays out in the coming days, since there's still a lot that could change, and where it makes landfall, will play a key role in what it will do next. Bottom line, people along and near BOTH the South and North Carolina coasts, should continue to pay extra close attention to the weather in the coming days as details continue to be determined on this storm. While the threat isn't near as big in the western Carolinas, still be on alert for possible changes in the forecast regarding the outer bands of the storm that still have a chance at making it to our part of the state by Friday. Be sure to have a reliable source of weather information as well as a way of getting information from local officials regarding emergency steps and ways to prepare for this storm.
Additionally in the tropics, Helene strengthened into a hurricane Sunday evening and continues to spin the eastern Atlantic Ocean and not impact any landmasses. Isaac is now a hurricane so we'll continue to keep an eye on it as far as any U.S. impacts are concerned.
Locally, patchy areas of fog are possible this morning, with the afternoon bringing scattered rain and storms. More of the same comes for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 80-85 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. Our rain chances will diminish Thursday/Friday into next weekend too with isolated to spotty afternoon storms those days. However, if Florence decides to move more inland in the Carolinas, there's still the off chance that next weekend's rain chances will go up in the western Carolinas, which would also come with a low end severe threat. We'll continue to monitor these trends in the coming days, and should have a better idea later this week on any local impacts from the storm.
