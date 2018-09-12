As of 5 PM Wednesday, Florence remains a strong category 3 hurricane and is forecast to remain a category 3 as it moves near the southern North Carolina coast Thursday/Friday.
Flooding rain will be the greatest concern, but strong winds and severe storms will be an issue as well if the current track holds.
Let’s break down our local weather day by day…
Thursday we will not feel the effects of the tropical system. Expect muggy, warm conditions with isolated PM storms. Highs will be in the low to upper 80s.
Friday will also be fairly quiet here, with a small rain chance, a slight breeze out of the northeast at 10-15 mph as the storm hangs out near the coast.
Saturday will begin the major impacts from Florence. Bands of rain will move in, and breezy conditions will set up with gusts to 30 mph. Clouds will overtake the area and a few strong storms are possible. Rain could become widespread by Saturday night.
Sunday may be our biggest day for impacts as the rain becomes HEAVY. 4-6 inches of rain could fall during the day, along with wind gusts at 30-50 mph! Severe storms are also possible, with a threat for tornadoes depending on how the circulation tracks.
The core of the tropical depression will be on top of the western Carolinas late Sunday, then rain should slowly begin to diminish into Monday. Heavy downpours could linger to make the flood threat worse. Winds will calm down into Monday, but still be breezy with gusts to 25-30 mph.
There is still uncertainty in the track and our impacts, so stay posted and keep it with the Fox Carolina Weather team!
