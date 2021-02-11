Mild temperatures stick around today, but widespread rain builds in. A much cooler pattern follows from Friday into at least the first part of the weekend, with many rounds of rain in the 7-day forecast.
Today starts with dense fog in spots, and temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Through the day, rain becomes widespread and heavy, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs reach the mid-50s to near 60 degrees. Lows tonight drop into the 30s to 40 degrees with on and off rain.
We start with rain Friday morning, but that will taper off by the late afternoon. Highs will stay cooler, with a breeze out of the northeast keeping highs in the 40s area-wide.
The weekend is looking unsettled, though not a complete washout. Saturday stays cool in the 40s with widespread rain, and while Sunday's Valentine's forecast still has a chance for spotty showers, there should be many breaks with dry weather at times and highs back into the 40s and mid-50s.
Next week looks to stay cooler than usual for this time of year, with a few more rounds of rain on the way and some possible high elevation wintry mix.
