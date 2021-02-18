Showers will linger tonight with some potential refreeze across western North Carolina. Expect clearing skies this weekend with cool temps remaining!
Tonight will be cloudy with lows down to the mid 30s for the Upstate and low 30s in the mountains. Friday will start with clouds, but end with some peeks of sunshine! Highs will warm back into the 40s.
Saturday and Sunday both look sunny with a steady warm-up through the weekend. Saturday will stay in the 40s, while we should warm into the 50s by Sunday.
Next week a quick moving system will bring a chance for showers back on Monday, but rain wouldn’t last too long. Milder temps settle in, and highs approach 60 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
