Sunday will start with low visibilities and spotty leftover showers with morning temperatures in the middle 40s to near 50.
The rest of the day will bring decreasing cloud cover (more-so in the mountains) with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Expect the first half of the week to be sunny and warm with highs in the 60s and 70s.
We'll keep those temperatures during the end of the week, but showers and thunderstorms look to move back in Thursday and Friday and move out Saturday.
Behind it will be another cold airmass which will cause our temperatures to take another hit. We'll have to wait and see how big of one.
