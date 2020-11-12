The rain is out, and sunshine will dominate for the next several days. A few passing clouds will move through Sunday ahead of a chill for next week.
Friday will start with fog and some low clouds, but those should dissipate quickly through the morning, leading to a sunny afternoon with highs in the 60s to low 70s across the area. Friday night will bring back a slight chill with low dropping back into the 40s for most spots.
Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 60s, so feeling much more like typical fall around here! Sunday will bring extra clouds as another cold front moves in. The mountains could see brief showers late Sunday, but Upstate should remain dry.
Monday will be breezy and cooler, then Monday night will be one of the chilliest of the season so far with 30s area-wide.
Conditions remain dry all week with a slow warm-up in our temps.
