For the overnight hours we'll see partly cloudy skies with areas of fog developing overnight. The fog could be dense by morning, with lows in the 60s.
On Monday, Claudette departs to the east, perhaps as a Tropical Storm as it approaches the NC Outer Banks, then moves out to sea. For the Upstate we're looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a few showers and storms across the Upstate and mountains. Highs will be near 90 with mid 80s in the mountains. Lows Monday night will be in the mid 60s to around 70 in the Upstate.
A cold front approaches the region Tuesday, increasing the chances for showers and T-Storms. Highs will be near 80 in the Upstate with low to mid 70s in the mountains. At night temperatures cool into the 50s in the mountains with mid 60s in the Upstate.
Wednesday and Thursday will be drier and a little cooler with highs in the low 80s with upper 70s in the mountains with sunshine.
