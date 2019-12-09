Areas of fog and drizzle will lower visibilities in the Upstate this evening followed by on and off rain tonight, Tuesday and possibly lingering into Wednesday morning.
The densest fog will be along the I-85 corrider with visibilities less than 1 mile. Otherwise, the rest of the area will see on and off showers later on with temperatures rising to near 50 degrees.
Tuesday will be much warmer with highs in the 60s with on and off showers all day ahead of an approaching cold front.
That front will pass through the area early Wednesday morning, on the back side of which, some high elevation snow is possible along the NC/TN line.
Besides a leftover shower or two, Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, but chilly with highs only reaching the 40s to near 50.
Another storm system will bring a cold rain to the area Friday and last most of the day with highs near 40.
As moisture pushes in Friday morning, it's possible that some patchy freezing rain could form mainly in the mountains as their temperatures have the best chance at being below freezing then.
Some leftover showers are possible, but things should dry up this weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.