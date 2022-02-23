After a bout of heavy rain on Wednesday morning, we worked back into sunnier skies during the afternoon hours. Looking ahead to tonight, we'll need to be prepared for some patchy fog to take hold as some clouds also creep back into our skies. Stay alert for changes in visibility if you will be traveling overnight into Thursday morning. Lows will remain quite mild, ranging from the low to mid 50s.
Thursday will feature a bland of partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, and we may see an isolated shower or two. Rain will not be nearly as big of an issue as on Wednesday. Highs will remain a bit warmer than average, climbing into the low 60s across the mountains of North Carolina, and upper 60s upstate.
One last chance for a few passing showers on Friday, with cloudier skies. One last day of warmth too, with mountain 60s and upstate low-to-mid 70s!
Temperatures will cool back down over the upcoming weekend, so enjoy the warmth while we have it! Highs will fall back to the 50s Saturday and Sunday, with a dry first half of the weekend before a few showers return on Sunday.
