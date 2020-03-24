Morning fog and drizzle turns to a risk for heavy rain, storms, and possible severe weather Tuesday.
This morning begins in the 40s to near 50 degrees with widespread, sometimes dense fog. Isolated misty drizzle will remain possible for the morning hours, with heavier rain setting up closer to midday.
Highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s across the area, with pockets of downpours and thunder starting in the early afternoon. This will last through the evening and overnight. There is a low end chance for severe weather with the main threats of damaging wind and flash flooding, but small hail and a brief tornado can't be ruled out so stay weather aware today.
Tomorrow, a stray shower is possible but most areas become dry and brighter, with sunshine boosting temperatures into the upper 60s in the mountains and nto the upper 70s in the Upstate.
Expect continued warming from Friday into the weekend with highs reaching the lower and middle 80s with lots of sunshine.
Our next slight chance for showers is Sunday, and behind a cold front, things will cool back down to the 60s and 70s next Monday.
