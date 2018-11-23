The rest of tonight will be chilly with lows in the 30s with areas of fog developing and lingering into early Sunday morning.
Other than that, Sunday will be by far our best weather day of the next week with sunshine, highs in the 60s and a calmer wind.
We'll have another quick round of showers Sunday night into early Monday morning which will usher in cooler air again.
Monday will bring highs in the 50s post-morning rain, but expect Tuesday through Thursday to only be in the 40s in the mountains and lower 50s in the Upstate.
Our next shot at rain will be late Thursday into Friday with another round of showers before an additional round of rain next weekend.
