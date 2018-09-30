Despite some recent rain, the forecast looks dry and warmer than average in the week ahead.
Spotty showers will continue this evening which will give way to areas of fog, some dense, by early Monday morning with lows in the lower and middle 60s.
The Upstate will experience more sunshine than the mountains will on Monday, which will mean highs in the upper 70s up there with lower 80s in the Upstate.
The mountains also have a slight chance at an isolated shower or two during the afternoon, but most will stay dry.
The rest of the week contains next to ZERO rain as temperatures rise into the middle 80s in the Upstate by Wednesday thanks to more sunshine and lower 80s in the mountains.
That’s 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year with average highs in both places in the lower and upper 70s.
This unseasonably warm stretch will continue into early next weekend too followed by a slight cooldown on Sunday.
