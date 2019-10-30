(FOX Carolina) - Rain will linger into Halloween, with a threat of t-storms during the afternoon and evening. This could threaten trick-or-treat time, but there is hope for some candy that night! Here’s the latest!
A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the southwestern mountains through 8PM Thursday because of excessive rainfall expected over the next 24 hours.
Showers will continue through Wednesday evening, with some heavy downpours especially in the mountains. Expect isolated showers overnight with lows remaining steady in the 60s.
Thursday will start with clouds, patchy fog and light rain. Heavier rain will approach the mountains toward lunchtime, then transition into the Upstate during the afternoon.
Severe storms are possible, mainly between 2-6PM. Damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats, but there is also a small tornado threat. So remain weather aware.
Right now the latest timing had the heaviest rain across the central Upstate (Greenville, Anderson, TR, Abbeville) around 5PM, then exiting by 7PM. This would mean that the farther west you live, the earlier your kiddos could get out and trick or treat. Most likely you’ll be able to get out in Clemson/Toccoa/Seneca by 5:30-6PM, then spots like Spartanburg/Union/Gaffney may have to wait until 7-7:30PM to get out. We’ll be fine tuning this forecast as we get closer.
Skies clear for everyone by 8PM, then it gets CHILLY! Lows will cool to the 35-40 range for Friday morning, with highs only reaching 55-62 on Friday. The first frost for the Upstate and freeze in the mountains is expected by Saturday night.
Looking for indoor trick or treating alternatives? Check out this list:
