Cooler air will replace our recently active weather pattern for a few days even with the possibility of some frost by mid-week.
The morning begins with a clear sky and temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees, with a few passing clouds late in the day.
A 20% chance for a rain shower could pop up in western NC late in the day, which could lead to a brief spot of snow showers into Wednesday morning along the NC/TN line.
Cooler air corresponding to that will sink into the rest of the area with highs only reaching the 50s to lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon, under a partly cloudy sky.
Cool becomes cold Wednesday night with lows expected to drop into the lower 30s in the mountains and 30s to around 40 in the Upstate which could result in some frost Thursday morning.
Temperatures will bounce back into the lower 70s by Friday and likely stick around for the weekend.
Next weekend as of now looks much calmer with a slight chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday, with some widespread rain possible in the overnight hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.