Storms remain likely each afternoon this week...building to become widespread and heaviest by Friday. Humidity levels stay in full force, with high temperatures cooling slightly by the end of the week.
Partly cloudy and dry this morning, with temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s.
Today, expect an increasing rain risk at 60-70%, with heavy rain and lightning as the primary threats. Highs stay in the upper 80s Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains. Late tonight brings more storms, before briefly drying out Friday morning.
Friday afternoon becomes the most widespread with rain and storms, with highs holding back into the low to mid-80s. Isolated flooding is possible.
Rain chances will slowly decrease through the weekend, but you'll still need a back-up plan for anything you do outside, especially on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 80s Saturday, but close in on 90 again with a bit more sun on Sunday.
TROPICS:
We're watching Tropical Depression 11 well out in the Atlantic. It appears it's going to miss the US. It'll track to the W-NW then hook to the north moving away from the US. If it does become a storm it will be named Josephine...but it looks to remain on the weak side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.