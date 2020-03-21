Get ready for a MUCH cooler Sunday which will be followed by more showers Sunday night and Monday.
Tonight will be dry with increasing clouds and lows in the middle 40s to lower 50s, which will be a bit cooler than what we've been used to lately.
Expect a cloudy day Sunday with highs only in the middle 50s with a small chance at a stray shower or two.
The more organized rain looks to move in Sunday night and continue into most of Monday as highs stay in the 50s.
Lingering showers are likely Tuesday as temperatures warm into the 60s.
Most rain should be out by Wednesday, which will mean a BIG warm up with highs in the 70s to near 80.
Expect an even bigger surge of heat Thursday and Friday with highs reaching the lower nad middle 80s.
A small chance for showers returns next Saturday.
