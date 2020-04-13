Sunday night's severe storms left plenty of damage, but the weather looks much calmer for the rest of this week.
The local storm threat is out, with only a few lingering showers for the remainder of the morning. Expect temperatures in the 50s and low 60s now, reaching the 70s to near 80 today. The sunshine returns, but a strong breeze could be gusty at times.
Tomorrow, sun and clouds with highs slightly cooler, in the 60s to near 70. A cold front brings a small chance for showers from Tuesday night into Wednesday, along with cooler air with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but a brighter sky and a warm up come on Thursday.
By Friday, another small chance for rain ends the week with highs in the 60s and low 70s, followed by sunshine throughout the weekend.
