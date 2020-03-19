Spring officially begins tonight and that will be followed by a warmer breezier Friday with showers and storms arriving by nightfall.
Tonight might contain a shower or two, but should stay dry for most with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Friday will contain a mix of clouds and sun accompanied by a gusty southwesterly wind and highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s.
A few showers are possible later in the day, but the best chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms is after sunset late Friday evening.
We can't rule out a stray shower or storm Saturday afternoon, but for the most part, things should dry out with highs remaining in the 70s.
Things cool down much more Sunday with highs dipping into the 50s to near 60 as scattered showers returning.
Expect similar weather on Monday before showers begin gradually tapering off Wednesday into Thursday during which time we warm back into the 70s.
