Tropical Storm Josephine formed late this morning in the deep Atlantic. It has 45 mph sustained winds. It will track to the W-NW and strengthen slowly then expected to weaken after that. The system will make a turn to the north then northeast the next several days. Josephine is no threat to the US at this point.
Closer to home..we're looking at more of the same weatherwise. Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop later this afternoon into this evening. Like last night we'll see areas of flooding with some storms.
We'll see a lull in the showers and storms early Friday...but expect activity to ramp up in the afternoon and evening. Storm coverage looks higher for Friday..with lower chances for the weekend..but the storms will still be around.
High temperatures cool a tad the next several days into the mid to upper 80s with low to mid 80s for the mountains. With lows near 70 in the upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
