Saturday might begin with a stray shower. Otherwise, expect things to dry up with some sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out in our easternmost areas Saturday afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry.
Cooler air will then settle in Sunday behind the cold front with highs reaching the 50s as clouds build back in.
That will be followed by scattered showers making another appearance later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night and most of Monday.
Expect more on and off rain Monday and Tuesday as temperatures slowly start to rebound back into the 60s.
Rain will taper off even more Wednesday and completely dry up Thursday which will help result in highs returning to the 70s.
A slight chance for showers returns next Friday.
