Incredible early spring warmth ends the week, with a strong breeze. Showers and storms arrive before sunset, leading to cooling temperatures this weekend.
This morning starts with just a few mountain clouds and otherwise clear sky, and temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. The wind will pick up, becoming breezy today as clouds slowly develop. Highs reach 76 in the mountains an 81 in the Upstate, with rain and a few isolated thunderstorms developing late in the day. The Upstate will likely hold off on seeing much wet weather until the sun sets.
We can't rule out a stray shower or storm Saturday afternoon, but for the most part, things should dry out with highs remaining in the 70s, along with the sunshine returning.
Temperatures cool down much more Sunday with highs dipping into the 50s to near 60 as scattered showers return in the afternoon and evening.
Expect similar weather on Monday before showers begin gradually taper off Wednesday into Thursday. During that time the sunshine returns and highs warm back into the 70s.
