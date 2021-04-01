Tonight, a Freeze Warning has been issued for the Upstate and lower elevations of the Mountains due to temperatures dropping between 25-32 for several hours. Be sure to protect your sensitive plants if you don’t want them to sustain damage from the cold, and make sure your pets have a warm place to sleep.
It stays a bit breezy Friday, as skies stay clear. Highs stick around below average, reaching the 40s to middle 50s.
More sunshine is in store for Easter weekend, with 50s and 60s Saturday, and back to the 70s for the Upstate by Sunday. A warming trend is ahead for next week, and that could lead to nearly 80 degrees temps.
Our next rain chance looks to arrive late next week.
