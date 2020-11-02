Election

Tonight there's a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warnings out as temperatures dip into the upper 20s for the mountains and low to mid 30s for the Upstate. Make sure you cover or bring in your tender plants tonight.

For Tuesday temperatures warm up a little more, into the mid 60s then upper 60s Wednesday with lots of sunshine. Overnight lows slowly warm from the 30s into the 40s.

 More clouds build in at the end of the week, but as of now no rain is expected. High temperatures will top out in the 60s and low 70s, with lows in the 40s and 50s Thursday through Sunday.

