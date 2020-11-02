Tonight there's a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warnings out as temperatures dip into the upper 20s for the mountains and low to mid 30s for the Upstate. Make sure you cover or bring in your tender plants tonight.
For Tuesday temperatures warm up a little more, into the mid 60s then upper 60s Wednesday with lots of sunshine. Overnight lows slowly warm from the 30s into the 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.