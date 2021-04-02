A Freeze Warning is in place for the morning, and temperatures stay cool all day today. However, from Saturday through mid-next week, temperatures will climb each day and get closer to a summer feel by Wednesday.
Temperatures this morning sit in the 20s and 30s, with a Freeze Warning in place for the Upstate, NE Georgia, and the lower elevations in western NC. With all sunshine and a strong wind gusting to 20-30 mph from the north, highs stay far below average in the 40s to mid-50s. Tonight drops back below freezing.
Saturday holds on to sunshine with highs returning to the 50s and low 60s, followed by more sun on Easter Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s.
The warm up and sunshine continue into next week. Monday hits the 70s for everyone, and climbs even more on Tuesday and Wednesday ending up near 80 by midweek.
Clouds and a small chance for showers push back into the Carolinas by Thursday.
