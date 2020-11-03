Clear sky and cold temperatures begin to wear off throughout the day today, and an even bigger warm-up moves in later this week. Rain chances stay near zero over the next 7 days.
This morning, there are Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings out as temperatures dip into the upper 20s for the mountains and low to mid 30s for the Upstate through sunrise.
Your Election Day forecast brings plenty of sunshine, and milder afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid-60s. Wednesday and Thursday get into the 60s to even near 70 as sunshine continues. Overnight lows slowly warm into the 40s through the week.
With an influence off the Atlantic, more clouds build in at the end of the week, but as of now no rain is expected on Friday. High temperatures will top out around 70 degrees, lasting into the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday have a 20% chance for a light shower, with otherwise dry weather holding strong.
