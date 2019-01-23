(FOX Carolina) - Isolated areas of freezing rain remain possible in the high elevations of the Upstate and into the WNC mountains this morning where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the possibility of some ice on area roads.
Pockets of drizzle are in progress in parts of the area with Upstate temperatures above freezing - the mountains are seeing a few areas near/below freezing. Temperatures will fall to near freezing for many areas before sunrise, allowing a few slick spots to become possible as scattered light precipitation continues.
Temperatures make a slow recovery today into the 40s with scattered daytime showers possible, but widespread, heavier rain moves through in the overnight. That rain will move out Thursday morning with some high elevation snow possible along the NC/TN border, though most areas will sit well above freezing by then. The remainder of Thursday overall looks pleasant with the sky clearing out to some sunshine and highs in the middle 50s in the Upstate and middle 40s in the mountains.
A quick burst of colder air will overtake the region Friday and Saturday putting highs back into the upper 30s to upper 40s, with general sunshine.
A very small chance for light snow showers enters the picture in the mountains on Sunday while highs return to the 50s through early next week in the Upstate. Area-wide, the next better chance for Upstate rain showers and possible snow in the mountains arrives on Tuesday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.