Freezing nights are ahead leading up to Thanksgiving! Sunshine will dominate most of the week, with the exception of late Thursday into early Friday.
Tonight will be bone chilling with lows in the upper 20s for the Upstate and low 20s for the mountains. Tuesday looks sunny breezy with highs warming to 51 in the Upstate and 43 for the mountains. This is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Another cold night is in store for Tuesday night with lows well into the 20s! Wednesday will bring more sunny skies and wintry temps in the 50s area-wide. It should be a great travel day regionally!
Thanksgiving will be sunny to start, but clouds will work in late day! Highs will get into the 60s, so it should feel nice to spend some time outside with the family! Thanksgiving night will usher in a few light showers for the Upstate, and a wintry mix across the mountains. The system moves out fast, so that skies will clear quickly on Friday.
The weekend looks sunny and chilly with highs in the 50s. Lows will once again drop to near freezing!
