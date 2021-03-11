Temperatures heat up big-time to end the week, then some clouds will move in this weekend. Rain is likely to start next week.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows near 50 in the Upstate and mid 40s for the mountains. Friday will be very warm, with highs approaching 80 degrees in the Upstate and low 70s for the mountains. A few showers will be possible late day in western NC, but Upstate should remain dry.
Saturday will bring increasing clouds, but temperatures will still be very comfortable with highs in the low 70s in the Upstate and 60s for the mountains. A stray shower is possible, mainly up in the mountains.
Sunday will bring similar weather to Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sun, and highs in the 60s to low 70s. We’ll be in a holding pattern til more widespread rain arrives late Monday.
Monday will be cooler with highs back in the 50s and 60s, with rain pushing in through the day. Heaviest is expected Monday night into Tuesday, before conditions clear up Tuesday night.
Another round of rain is possible late Wednesday into Thursday.
