For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog. By morning, lows will be in the mid 50s, except, upper 40s in the mountains.
Friday, New Years Eve, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers are possible, but you'll see more dry time than anything else. A few showers may linger through the midnight ball drop, so fireworks will be hit or miss. Lows to start the New Year will be near 60, except mid 50s in the mountains.
Much of Saturday is quiet, but another strong system moves in late Saturday into Sunday. Some rain and even mountain snow is possible, along with a few T-storms. We’ll fine tune the timing of the nasty weather so you can plan ahead for your New Year’s weekend events. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s, then 60s on Sunday with morning showers and storms.
Much colder air filters into the region early next week with 40s for highs Monday with lots of sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.