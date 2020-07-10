Rain chances stick with us, but showers and storms become more isolated into the weekend. Highs will be steamy in the 90s with heat index values approaching 95-100.
All the while Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the NC coast. It is moving north and away from the Carolinas, currently packing winds at 45 mph.
This morning sits in the 60s and 70s, with a humid feel to the air. Throughout the day, we’ll see more sunshine and rising temps to 91 for the Upstate and mid-80s in the mountains. Scattered storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours, with lightning and gusty wind as a possibility.
Saturday and Sunday both look 99% dry! A stray shower or storm remains possible with the heat builds back into the 90s, feeling closer to 100 with the humidity in the air.
Hot and mostly dry weather will extend into next week.
