Rain chances stick with us, but showers and storms become more isolated through the week. Highs will be steamy in the 90s with heat index values approaching 95-100.
All the while an area of low pressure will be moving off the SC coast and could become tropical. If it were named it would be Fay, and the good news is that it will quickly move away from the Carolinas.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower and lows in the 70s for the Upstate and 60s in the mountains. Throughout Friday we’ll see more sunshine and rising temps to 91 for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Scattered storms will develop during the afternoon hours, with lightning and gusty wind as a possibility.
Saturday will bring the chance for a few more late day storms, ahead of a mostly dry Sunday. Temps will be scorching hot in the low 90s and heat index near 100!
Hot and mostly dry weather will extend into next week.
