Temperatures start to slowly cool down toward this weekend, but that will come with some rain! We’ll also continue watching the tropics for a potential depression or storm to impact Florida and the Carolinas into early next week.
If a storm were to form, it would be named Humberto. It is not expected to reach hurricane status, but could be a strong tropical storm.
Locally, expect a clear sky and comfortable temperatures this morning, in the 60s and lower 70s. The day shapes up hot and humid with highs near 90 for the Upstate and mid-80s in the mountains, along with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Some of the storms could last until midnight before clearing out.
Mostly cloudy skies build in for the weekend, and that will keep temperatures down in the low 80s for most spots on Saturday! Spotty rain will return in the afternoon, but Sunday looks a touch drier with highs back to the mid-80s.
Next week will be highly dependent in the track of the tropical system, if it is to form. At this point, we're expecting some isolated rain chances on Monday, and then drying out Tuesday onward. Cooler air is also set to take residence in the southeast by midweek, but stay tuned for any changes based on the tropical forecast.
