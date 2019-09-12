Temperatures start to slowly cool down toward this weekend, but that will come with some rain! We’ll be watching the tropics for a potential depression or storm to impact Florida and the Carolinas into early next week.
If a storm were to form, it would be named Humberto. It is not expected to reach hurricane status, but could be a strong tropical storm.
Locally, tonight expect mostly clear skies and lows in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Friday will be hot and humid with highs near 90 and scattered afternoon storms.
Clouds will build in for the weekend, and that will keep temps down in the low 80s for most spots! We’ll have the chance for a few showers on Saturday and Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours.
Next week will be highly dependent in the track of the tropical system, if it is to form. We will keep you posted!
