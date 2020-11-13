Happy Friday! The rain has left the area and we can expect sunny skies for these next few days. For areas still dealing with the fog this morning please be careful and take you time traveling.
The locally dense fog this morning is fading away and we are seeing plenty of sunshine already. Temperatures today for the Upstate will climb into the lower and middle 70s with temperatures peaking in the upper 60s for the Mountain areas.
Tonight will bring back a slight chill with lows dropping into the 40s and even a few 30s possible with a mostly clear sky.
This weekend will feel more Fall-like with high temperatures in the 60s. Mostly sunny skies and quiet weather conditions on Saturday. A cold front will move through Sunday providing more clouds and a few spotty rain showers for the day Sunday.
Sunshine will extend through next week with cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Have a wonderful and safe weekend!
