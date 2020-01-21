An arctic chill will keep its grip on our area through mid-week! Rain moves in Friday, and we could see a wintry mix for portions of our western NC mountains.
This morning brings cloud cover to much of the region with cold air! Temperatures are generally in the 20s and will only slowly rise again today as the sky slowly clears through the day. Afternoon highs will likely hold in the 30s to potentially lower 40s with a north to northeast breeze keeping the winter chill in the air!
Wednesday starts quite cold in the teens and lower 20s for most but will turn slightly "warmer" as as temperatures reach the 40s to near 50 degrees.
Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of some rain for Friday. It will be a chilly rain for the Upstate, but it could start as a wintry mix Friday morning for western NC...much like Saturday's system of this past weekend.
Showers will linger into Friday night for the Upstate and into Saturday for parts of the mountains where a few more snow showers are possible. After that, conditions clear nicely Saturday afternoon into Sunday with seasonably chilly air.
