A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the western North Carolina mountains above 3500 feet in elevation from 7 PM Sunday through 10 AM Monday.
Feels like temperatures will be near 0 degrees in these places, so be sure to bundle up more if outside during this time.
Otherwise, expect low temperatures to be in the upper 10s to lower 20s under a mostly clear skies.
Monday and Tuesday will both be cold with highs in the 30s and 40s and morning lows in the 10s and 20s.
We'll bounce back into the 40s and 50s Thursday through the weekend as clouds build back into the area.
Rain is looking more likely at some point on Friday and lingering into Saturday morning.
The rest of next weekend looks mild and dry with highs in the 50s to near 60.
